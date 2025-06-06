Scientists seek audit of maternal death

By Chioma Obinna

Scientists at the Nigerian Institute of Medical Research, NIMR, have called for a national maternal and infant mortality audit system, backed by a legal framework mandating autopsies for all maternal deaths in Nigeria.

The experts who spoke during the Institute’s monthly media chat in Lagos, where the Director-General of NIMR, Prof. John Obafunwa, raised concerns over the reliability of existing maternal mortality statistics, posited that corona on all maternal deaths would provide data and help curb the high rate of maternal mortality in the country.

Obafunwa, who described the current statistics as incomplete and unrepresentative of Nigeria’s broader health realities, queried, “How exactly did we arrive at the maternal mortality statistics that Nigeria has today?

“We need a nationwide coronial law that mandates autopsies in such cases. Without proper investigations, we are only scratching the surface.”

Obafunwa noted that current data often reflects only tertiary hospital cases typically the most critical while maternal deaths at primary and secondary health facilities, or with traditional birth attendants, often go undocumented.

He stressed that systemic issues such as poor access to care, quackery, and weak health infrastructure continue to fuel preventable maternal deaths across the country.

“Some of these deaths are never investigated. Unfortunately, that aspect of maternal mortality cannot be executed in isolation. It must be a national effort,” he said.

Responding to some of the questions raised by the Director General, the Director of Research at NIMR, Prof. Oliver Ezechi, stressed that most maternal deaths occur suddenly and meet the criteria for autopsy under medical law.

Recalling his training years, Ezechi who is also a Consultant Obstetrician-Gynaecologist said: “I remember cases where we thought a woman died of pre-eclampsia, only for the pathologist to find it was amniotic fluid embolism. Those reviews were not to apportion blame, but to learn and lessons learned saved lives.”

Ezechi argued that individual physicians cannot solve Nigeria’s maternal health crisis in isolation.