Saudi authorities approves burial of Kano biz mogul, Dantata in Madina

By Bashir Bello

The Saudi Arabian authorities have approved the burial of the renowned Kano business mogul and philanthropist Aminu Dantata to take place in Madina.

The Principal Private Secretary, PPS, to the deceased elder statesman, Mustapha Abdullahi Junaid, confirmed this in a post on his Facebook handle.

Recalled that the elder statesman Dantata died at the age of 94 years in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and was said to have written a will for the family to bury him in Madina after his demise.

The PPS, Junaid, posted on his Facebook handle, “an approval has been gotten to move the corpse of Aminu Dantata from Abu Dhabi to Madina for the burial tomorrow, Monday morning”.

Recall that hundreds of dignitaries, business communities, political class and government functionaries on Saturday observed the funeral prayer in absentia for the renowned Kano business mogul and philanthropist Aminu Dantata in Kano on Saturday.

The funeral prayer held at Umar Bin Khattab was led by the Chairman of the Kano State Council of Ulamas, Sheikh Ibrahim Khalil.

