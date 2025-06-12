Saudi Arabia lifts visa ban on Nigeria, 13 others after Hajj 2025

…Retains restrictions on blockwork visa

With the successful completion of Hajj 2025, Saudi Arabia has officially lifted the temporary visa ban in place for citizens from 14 countries, including Nigeria, India, Pakistan, Egypt, and Indonesia.

The move marked the end of seasonal restrictions enforced to control unregulated pilgrimages and overcrowding during the peak Hajj period.

The suspension affected citizens from Bangladesh, Iraq, Jordan, Algeria, Sudan, Ethiopia, Tunisia, Yemen and Morocco.

The suspension, which began in April 2025, targeted short-term visas, such as Umrah visas, business visit visas, family visit visas, and tourist visas.

The temporary restrictions were aimed at preventing the misuse of non-Hajj visas by pilgrims trying to enter Mecca without official Hajj permits.

Authorities had cited safety concerns after multiple unregistered pilgrims died during previous Hajj seasons due to extreme heat and lack of access to amenities.

According to the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, the goal was to ensure a safer and more controlled pilgrimage experience by managing the influx of visitors ahead of Hajj.

Meanwhile, while the short-term visa suspension has ended, the blockwork visas still remain suspended for 14 countries

These visas are essential for foreign companies and agencies to sponsor workers in the Kingdom. The move is believed to be part of a broader effort to curb irregular migration, combat visa misuse, and strengthen national employment initiatives.

Under the suspension, companies in the affected countries are unable to apply for new work visa quotas under the block visa system.

With the influx of pilgrims, Saudi authorities issued a stern warning regarding the severe penalties for visa overstaying.