Sanwo-Olu praises Tinubu’s agenda as he commissions more Blue Line coaches

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu during the commissioning of more coaches for the Blue Line rail.

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has said the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu is working for prosperity across the state and Nigeria in general.

Sanwo-Olu made the remark on Sunday while officially handing over three additional trains of 12 coaches for blue rail-line operations held at the National Theatre, Iganmu.

Other personalities at the brief event were Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi; Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso; Special Adviser on Transportation Sola Giwa; and Managing Director, Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority, LAMATA, Engr Abimbola Akinajo, among others.

Sanwo-Olu, who was full of praise for Mr. President, noted that the procurement of the additional coaches was made possible through the former financial support.

According to Sanwo-Olu, “We thank everyone that has been part of the journey, particularly Mr President Bola Tinubu, for his financial support towards the realization of this project.

“We thanked President Bola Tinubu for the support, including the funding that helped the state government procure the coaches for the blue rail line.

“Before the end of the year, we are going to see new coaches on the red line, which would be bigger and slicker.

“Some of you can come around when the trains are being lifted on the track, and when it is done, it will not disrupt the current train operations.

“It is a brand new train of coaches. Phase 2 of the blue rail is on track and schedule.

“It is a lot of money. The main operations as a means of public transportation have come to stay in Lagos. We are already increasing the capacity.

Vanguard News