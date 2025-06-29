Sanwo-Olu, 2,000 delegates for 2nd Lagos fire safety confab 2.0

Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

lagos—Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State is expected to lead over 2,000 delegates to the second Lagos International Fire Safety Conference, LIFSC 2.0, in the state.

2000 delegates, comprising industry experts, policymakers, emergency responders, market dwellers and community leaders are expected to converge to address critical fire safety challenges.

The three-day conference themed, “Leveraging Technology and Community Engagement to Prevent Fires,” will hold at Balmoral Convention Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, from August 12 – 14. 2025.

Commissioner for Special Duties and Intergovernmental Relations, Lagos State, Gbenga Oyerinde, said “The conference is a demonstration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu THEMES+ Agenda commitment’s to Public Order and Safety in the State.”

“The Lagos International Fire Safety Conference 2.0 is a cornerstone of our proactive approach to safeguarding lives, property and environment. By fostering collaboration among stakeholders and empowering communities with knowledge, we are building a safer, more resilient Lagos for all.”

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Relations, Sesan Ogundeko, also said “there is a need for the continuity of the conference to bring the change that we all desire in Lagos state.”

Director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, said the conference will build on the resounding success of LIFSC 1.0, which drew over 1,800 delegates in 2024.

LIFSC 2.0 aims at disaster risk reduction across Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial hub and beyond, by promoting a culture of prevention, preparedness, mitigation while building resilience.

Highlighting the conference’s focus on mitigation, Adeseye said, “Carelessness accounts for over 80% of fire and related emergency incidents in Lagos. “LIFSC 2.0 is our platform to drive home the message that ‘the best fire fought is the one prevented’ equipping residents and businesses with the tools to mitigate Fires risk effectively,”fire boss stated.