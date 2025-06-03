Sancho to leave Chelsea after failed permanent deal talks

Jadon Sancho will leave Chelsea at the end of his loan spell on June 30 after the club failed to reach an agreement over personal terms for a permanent transfer.

The 25-year-old winger joined Chelsea last summer on a loan deal from Manchester United, which included an obligation to buy for up to £25 million.

However, that clause was contingent on Sancho agreeing personal terms with the west London club, terms which have not been finalised.

According to The Athletic, Chelsea will now incur a £5 million penalty for not activating the purchase clause, opening the door for Sancho to explore new options across England and Europe.

Sancho made 42 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea this season, scoring five goals and providing ten assists. Notably, he was on the scoresheet in the UEFA Europa Conference League final, helping Chelsea complete the set of UEFA club trophies.

Sancho has made 83 appearances for Manchester United since arriving from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2021 in a deal worth £85 million. Before his breakthrough in Germany, he came through the academy systems at both Watford and Manchester City, making the switch to Dortmund in 2017.