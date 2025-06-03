SAN writes IGP, denies forgery of firm’s letterhead by lawyer

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA- A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, Prof. Awa Kalu, has formally distanced himself from the ongoing prosecution of Abuja-based lawyer, Mr. Victor Giwa, who was accused of forging his firm’s letterhead.

In a letter he wrote to the Inspector General of Police, Kalu, SAN, said he never raised any complaint that his official headed paper was forged by anyone to warrant the charge police entered against Giwa before a Federal Capital Territory High Court.

Giwa is one of the lawyers representing the suspended lawmaker for Kogi Central Senatorial District, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Police had in the charge marked: CR/150/25, alleged that he conspired with a lady identified as Bukola and presented a forged letter purportedly from the chambers of Kalu, SAN, in a bid to mislead the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice to halt a pending criminal case.

It slammed the duo with a three-count charge that bordered on conspiracy, forgery and impersonation, offences punishable under Section 97 of the Penal Code Act, 2004.

The court, presided by Justice Jude Onwuegbuzie, already slated September 15 to take the plea of the defendants.

However, in his letter to the IGP dated May 30, Prof. Kalu, SAN, clarified that he neither filed a complaint nor reported Mr. Giwa for allegedly forging his firm’s letterhead.

The letter, a copy of which was sighted by Vanguard on Tuesday, read: “I wish to inform you that the internet is agog with news that a charge is preferred against the above named gentleman, indicating that he forged my official headed paper.

“Please note that I have neither filed a complaint nor have I incidented a report at any Police Station in Nigeria indicating that Mr. Victor Giwa forged my official headed paper.”

The embattled lawyer, Giwa, had earlier maintained his innocence, insisting that the letter in question was issued within the bounds of a legitimate legal relationship and did not involve any act of deception or forgery.