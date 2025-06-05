Sallah: Uphold spirit of sacrifice, obedience, faith always- Ex Minister , Adegoroye enjoins muslims

— Says nations economic , security challenges ‘ll soon end

By Dayo Johnson Akure

A former Minister of State for Transportation, Prince Ademola Adegoroye, has assured Nigerians that the economic and security challenges confronting the nation will soon end.

Adegoroye in his message to the Muslim Ummah on the occasion of Eid El Kabir, said that ” a nation whose people have absolute faith in God will certainly make sustainable progress.

He enjoined the muslims to uphold the spirit of sacrifice, obedience and faith always as exhibited by the holy Prophet Muhammad while on earth.

The former Minister appealed to religious leaders not to relent in their teachings of the word of God.

He said that “when people listen to the message of upholding great values continuously they are more likely to embrace it.

Adegoroye expressed gratitude to God for the privilege to celebrate another Eid El Kabir.

He expressed gladness that Nigeria has stayed united despite different religious and cultural inclinations, adding that ethnic and religious harmony are key factors for rapid development.