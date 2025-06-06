Sallah: Sanwo-Olu preaches peace, love among Nigerians

Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has called on residents of Lagos and Nigerians at large—particularly Muslim faithful—to embrace peace, love, and unity as they celebrate Eid-el-Kabir.

In a message released on Thursday through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Gboyega Akosile, the Governor congratulated Muslims across Nigeria, especially in Lagos, on the occasion of Eid-el-Adha, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice.

Sanwo-Olu urged Muslims to reflect on the values of sacrifice, patience, and unwavering faith demonstrated by Prophet Ibrahim (AS), emphasizing the importance of working toward the unity, peace, and progress of Lagos State and the nation.

“On behalf of my family and the Government of Lagos State, I wish all our Muslim brothers and sisters in the State and in Nigeria a happy and peaceful Eid-el-Kabir celebration,” he said.

He noted that Eid-el-Adha holds great symbolic significance in Islam, highlighting the bountiful rewards that followed Prophet Ibrahim’s perseverance and faith in God during trying times.

“This symbolic Islamic celebration reminds us that great rewards follow patience, steadfastness, and enduring faith, especially in difficult periods.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu appealed to all Lagosians to draw lessons from the Prophet’s example by shunning actions that could hinder the growth, peace, and stability of Lagos and Nigeria.

“As we mark this year’s Eid-al-Adha, I implore everyone—especially the Muslim faithful—to remain on the path of spirituality, peaceful coexistence, and to internalize the deep lessons of sacrifice symbolized by Prophet Ibrahim.”