Sallah: Ondo Amotekun deploys 600 personnel for safety, Police assures of water tight security

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Ahead of the Eid-el-Kabir celebration, the Ondo state security outfit codenamed Amotekun has deployed 600 operatives across the state to ensure a hitch-free celebration.

It’s State Commander, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, said in Akure, the state capital, that the deployment, which spans all 18 local government areas of the state, is part of proactive measures by the corps to prevent any form of criminal activity before, during, and after the Sallah festivities.

Also, the state police commissioner, Wilfred Afolabi, has assured residents of robust and water-tight security arrangements to ensure a peaceful and safe celebration across the state.

The command’s spokesperson, Ayanlade Olayinka, in a statement ,said that the Commissioner of Police has ordered the strategic deployment of personnel to all Eid praying grounds, major public places, and other critical locations.

Ayanlade added they the “Tactical teams, detectives, and intelligence operatives have been mobilized to prevent any security breaches and respond swiftly to any potential threats.

Meanwhile, the Amotekun commander, said further that “Our men will be on 24-hour patrols, both on the highways and within towns, to ensure peace and security. We are working in synergy with other security agencies to guarantee a safe and joyous celebration for our Muslim brothers and sisters.”

Accoring to him the flashpoints and black spots have been identified and are being closely monitored, while patrol teams have been strategically positioned to respond swiftly to distress calls.

Adeleye urged muslims to celebrate moderately and remain law-abiding, assuring them of maximum security throughout the Sallah period.

On his part, the police boss, Afolabi, said that “Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) have been directed to intensify patrols, maintain high visibility policing, and provide water tight security in all places of prayer and public centers during this period.

“This coordinated effort is part of the command’s commitment to safeguarding lives and property during and after the festivities.

“The Command reiterates its unwavering commitment to the safety and security of all residents and warns that any attempt to disrupt public peace will be met with the full weight of the law.