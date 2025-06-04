Sallah: LAWMA warns Lagos residents against improper waste disposal

— Vows to Prosecute Offenders, Commemorates World Environment Day 2025

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

As Muslims across Lagos prepare to celebrate Eid-el-Kabir, the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) has urged residents to prioritize proper waste disposal practices to safeguard public health and environmental hygiene during and after the festivities.

Managing Director/CEO of LAWMA, Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin, issued the warning on Wednesday, stressing that offenders will face prosecution, which may include fines or jail terms. He said the agency has put in place adequate provisions to manage the expected surge in waste generation throughout the Sallah period.

“Eid-el-Kabir is a time of joy and communal celebration, but we must not lose sight of our environmental responsibilities. Proper disposal of animal waste, food remnants, and packaging materials is essential to maintaining hygiene and public safety,” Gbadegesin said.

He assured Lagosians that LAWMA’s personnel and Private Sector Participation (PSP) operators will be on the ground to ensure timely evacuation of waste from all designated routes across the city.

The LAWMA boss emphasized that indiscriminate dumping of refuse, especially on road medians, drainage channels, and open spaces, poses serious health risks and would attract stiff penalties. He also appealed to butchers and livestock sellers to use only approved abattoirs and slaughter facilities to reduce contamination and uphold sanitary standards.

Gbadegesin reiterated that LAWMA’s enforcement teams will be actively monitoring waste disposal activities during and after the festive period to ensure compliance with environmental regulations.

“We appeal to residents to bag their waste properly, use covered bins, and cooperate with PSP operators for effective waste evacuation. Environmental cleanliness is not just LAWMA’s responsibility—it’s a collective duty,” he said.

World Environment Day 2025: LAWMA Joins Global Call to End Plastic Pollution

In a related development, LAWMA joined global environmental stakeholders to mark World Environment Day 2025, held annually on June 5. This year’s theme, “Putting an End to Plastic Pollution,” underscores the urgent need for sustainable practices to address the global plastic crisis.

Dr. Gbadegesin noted that the theme aligns with LAWMA’s mission to transform Lagos into a cleaner, healthier, and more environmentally conscious city.

“Environmental restoration starts with small, consistent actions. We are working with schools, communities, market associations, and religious groups to promote grassroots awareness and behavioral change,” he said.

He added that LAWMA has launched several clean-up and advocacy campaigns to encourage recycling, proper waste segregation, and discouraging street dumping. He called on all stakeholders to embrace sustainable practices that would collectively contribute to a greener future.

“This World Environment Day should be a wake-up call for everyone to reflect on the consequences of environmental neglect. Let us work together to restore and protect the ecosystem that sustains our lives and livelihoods,” Gbadegesin urged.