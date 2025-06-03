Sallah: Kebbi Govt disburses N337m to 11,229 women

Kebbi Govt disburses N337m to 11,229 women

By Haruna Aliyu

The Kebbi State Government has disbursed about N337 million to women from all parts of the 21 local government areas to enjoy the Sallah celebration. Three women were selected from the 3,743 polling units each in the state and presented with N30,000 per person.

Disbursing the money in Birnin Kebbi on Tuesday, Kebbi State APC Chairman, Abubakar Kana Zuru, thanked Governor Nasir Idris for approving the release of the funds in the spirit of magnanimity for the festive period. “The antecedent of the Governor has again come to light, his penchant to improve the wellbeing of all communities is manifest,” Zuru said.

Zuru explained that 11,229 women benefited from the gesture, with each receiving N30,000. Kebbi has 3,743 polling units; three women were selected from each unit, totalling 11,229 women, and each woman went home with N30,000 richer,” he said.

The APC Chairman emphasized that the disbursement was transparent, with no political leader or public office holder, including their wives, sisters, or relations, in the list of beneficiaries. “We made sure that no political leader, including myself, Commissioner or other public office holder, included his wife, sister or relations. This gesture is for the benefit of women at the grassroots,” he said.

Abubakar Kana noted that political officeholders are in a position to assist their families and close relations, which is why the disbursement was restricted to women in need, to enable them to enjoy sumptuous and tasty Sallah meals. “All political office holders are in a position to assist their families and close relations; that’s why we restricted the disbursement to women in need, to enable them enjoy sumptuous and tasty SALLAH meals,” Kana remarked.

