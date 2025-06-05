Sallah: IGP Egbetokun orders heightened security for peaceful celebration

…Commissions 31 New Operational Gunboats for Maritime Security

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has ordered heightened security measures nationwide to ensure a peaceful Eid-al-Adha celebration.

To this end, the IGP has directed Commissioners of Police, Tactical Commanders, and their supervising Assistant Inspectors-General of Police to bolster security presence at Eid prayer grounds, recreational centers, and other public spaces.

According to the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Muyiwa Adejobi, officers are also tasked with conducting intelligence-led patrols, surveillance operations, and strategic stop-and-search duties aimed at preventing any potential security threats during the festive period.

The IGP encouraged Nigerians to remain law-abiding and celebrate in an atmosphere of peace, unity, and compassion. He emphasized the spiritual importance of the month of Dhul-Hijjah, urging citizens to reflect, give thanks to God, and share with the less privileged.

“The Inspector-General of Police reiterates the unwavering commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to upholding public safety, fostering unity, and maintaining law and order across the nation,” Adejobi stated.

Egbetokun also urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities or individuals to security agencies, noting that public safety is a shared responsibility.

He extended warm greetings to the Muslim Ummah, encouraging them to embrace the values of tolerance, compassion, and national unity, as exemplified by the teachings of the prophets in Islam.

IGP Commissions 31 New Gunboats for Maritime Operations

In a related development, the IGP on Thursday, June 5, 2025, commissioned 31 newly acquired operational gunboats for the Force Marine Unit at a ceremony held in Lagos.

ACP Adejobi described the development as a major investment in maritime security, designed to enhance the Unit’s capacity to combat crime, safeguard waterways, and protect critical infrastructure in Nigeria’s maritime domain.

The commissioning was witnessed by top police officers including the DIG in charge of Operations, DIG Yakubu Kwazi; AIG Zone 2, AIG Adegoke Fayoade; AIG PMF, AIG Funsho Adegboye; AIG SPU, AIG Tunji Rilwan Disu; and Force Marine Officer, ACP Chima Ogarashi.

Also present were officials from various maritime agencies, including representatives from the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and the CEO of Sensor and Safety Ltd, Chief Oguntade Majekodunmi, represented by Mr. Babalola Tunde.

In his remarks, IGP Egbetokun said the commissioning was a strategic move to address evolving security threats in the maritime sector.

“The deployment of these gunboats marks our renewed commitment to strengthening maritime policing, countering emerging threats, and reinforcing rescue and patrol operations,” the IGP stated.

The newly commissioned boats are equipped with state-of-the-art navigation and communication technology. Their launch follows the IGP’s recent assurance to improve maritime security during the visit of the CEO of the Nigerian Shippers Council to the Force Headquarters.

He reaffirmed the Police Force’s resolve to work with other security agencies and stakeholders to keep Nigeria’s maritime domain safe and secure.

He also charged officers of the Marine Unit to utilize the new gunboats effectively in combating economic sabotage and ensuring smooth port operations across the country.