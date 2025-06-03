Sallah: FRSC deploys 517 personnel, vehicles to monitor festivity

The Zamfara Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says it has deployed 517 personnel and 16 operational vehicles for a hitch-free Sallah celebration in the state.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, Isah Aliyu, said this in a statement issued to newsmen in Gusau on Tuesday.

He said that strategic places had been marked for effusive traffic regulation.

Aliyu said personnel were also mounted at flash points for rescue services, clearing of obstruction, traffic enforcement and control.

“The command also provided three ambulances on standby to ensure prompt rescue of victims of roads crashes,” he said.

The Sector Commander, Aliyu Ma’aji, had earlier admonished the motoring public to obey traffic rules and regulations.

He also urged them to desist from anything that could cause road traffic crashes such as speeding, over loading, dangerous driving and use of phone while driving among others.

Ma’aji wished the Zamfara people a happy Eid-Kabir (Sallah) celebration.

He advised the motoring public to drive with caution as the only living celebrate.