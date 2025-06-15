Saheed Osupa launches Fuji music camp to mentor, preserve and promote Fuji genre

By Ayo Onikoyi

In a laudable move to preserve and promote Fuji music, legendary Fuji icon, King (Dr.) Saheed Osupa, has established a dedicated Fuji Music Camp — a structured initiative aimed at grooming the next generation of Fuji artists, regardless of their style or sub-genre.

This visionary step seeks to nurture budding Fuji talents, equipping them with the necessary tools, mentorship, and guidance to successfully navigate the ever-evolving Nigerian music industry. It is not only an investment in the future of Fuji music but also a vital response to concerns about the genre’s declining mainstream visibility.

*A Home for All Fuji Styles and Voices*

The camp is designed to be inclusive, welcoming upcoming Fuji artists across all known styles — from classical and Islamic-influenced Fuji to modern infusions of hip-hop Fuji and Apala-Fuji blends. It also builds on the foundational sounds popularized by Fuji greats such as:

K1 De Ultimate (King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal)

Abass Akande Obesere

Adewale Ayuba

Pasuma Wonder

Remi Aluko

Muri Thunder

Taye Currency

Shefiu Alao

Sefiu Agboola (Agbara Orin)

Each of these icons has contributed uniquely to the rich tapestry of Fuji music, and the camp intends to keep that legacy alive by fostering innovation while preserving core traditions.

*A Pillar of Support*:

According to reliable sources, the concept of the Fuji Music Camp was extensively discussed with one of the genre’s most respected figures behind the scenes — Alhaji Arems. A veteran promoter, culture curator, and unwavering supporter of Fuji music, Alhaji Arems has consistently championed initiatives that protect and elevate the genre. His wealth of experience and strategic insight have been instrumental in shaping the vision behind the Fuji Music Camp.

Osupa, known for his lyrical depth, philosophical storytelling, and musical versatility, recognized the need for a structured avenue where talents can be refined, and careers can be molded under credible mentorship. With Alhaji Arems as an adviser and silent engine behind many initiatives, the Fuji Camp is poised to serve as a breeding ground for the genre’s future torchbearers.

*Ensuring Fuji Music Doesn’t Fade*:

At the heart of this initiative lies a bigger purpose — to prevent the extinction of Fuji music. While genres like Afrobeats have gained global momentum, traditional genres like Fuji risk being underrepresented in mainstream narratives. The Fuji Camp is Osupa’s answer to this imbalance: a cultural sanctuary where tradition meets strategy, and where young voices can be groomed to not just carry the Fuji legacy but also expand its influence.

The Fuji Music Camp will reportedly include training sessions, mentorship programs, live performance rehearsals, and songwriting workshops — all geared towards building confident, knowledgeable, and versatile Fuji artists ready for today’s industry demands.

With the Fuji Music Camp, King Saheed Osupa and Alhaji Arems are planting seeds for a renaissance in Fuji music. It is not just a camp — it is a movement. One that recognizes the past, empowers the present, and secures the future of one of Nigeria’s most culturally rich musical genres.

Fuji, as Osupa himself would say, is not just music — it’s wisdom, it’s rhythm, it’s identity.