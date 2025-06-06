Sage Grey empowers UNILAG undergraduates, says finance can drive social change

A licensed financial institution, Sage Grey Finance Limited, has restated commitment to human capital development, saying finance can serve as a catalyst for positive social change.

The financial institution said this while awarding scholarships to five outstanding students of the University of Lagos as part of the inaugural edition of its Undergraduate Scholarship Programme.

The scholarship programme, targeted at high-performing students in Management Sciences and Engineering, provided a financial grant of N100,000 each to five deserving undergraduates.

Commenting on the initiative, Vice President and Head, Compliance and Internal Audit, Sage Grey Finance Limited, Adeyeye Sijuade, said: “This scholarship programme is a reflection of our long-term vision to empower the next generation of leaders. We are investing not just in individuals but in the future of our country. These students represent the kind of excellence and integrity we want to see more of, and we’re proud to support their journey.”

Speaking after receiving his award, a student of Computer Engineering, Akogun Olaoluwa, said: “The hard work we put in over the last couple of years have paid off. I’m standing here not just because of myself but also the students and the department who have helped me to get here, and I want to say thank you to Sage Grey Finance and the University of Lagos for this opportunity that goes beyond just the monetary value.”