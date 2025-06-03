Sack ineffective security chiefs, ministers now, Orji Kalu tells Tinubu

Orji Uzor Kalu

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA – As President Bola Tinubu marks his second year in office, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on South East Development Commission (SEDC), Senator Orji Uzor Kalu (APC, Abia North), has asked the President to, as a matter of urgency, sack underperforming ministers and security chiefs from their duties.

Kalu, who warned that sentimental leadership decisions could worsen Nigeria’s socio-economic instability, stressed that the president must demonstrate political will and courage in reshuffling his cabinet and security leadership to address insecurity and economic discontent.

Speaking on a wide-ranging interview in Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday with Seun Okinbaloye, the former Abia State governor said, “Both security chiefs and Ministers, some of them should go. President Tinubu must be courageous enough to sack some of these Ministers.”

The former Senate Chief Whip revealed that he has privately advised the President about specific individuals who, in his opinion, have failed to deliver on their mandates.

While declining to name names, Kalu insisted that performance, not loyalty, should be the benchmark for public service saying, “If he will take my advice, most of these Ministers I have apprised of, and I’ve talked to him privately some of them should go.

“If he (President Tinubu) will take my advice, some of these security chiefs should go. There must be no sentiment when it comes to redeeming Nigeria.”

Kalu blamed the worsening insecurity, particularly in farming communities, on political sabotage. He alleged that some elite interests were sponsoring unrest to destabilise Tinubu’s administration and seize political power.

“The insecurity in Nigeria is politically induced by politicians and businessmen. Some of them are not even looking for money, they just want to grab power,” he said.

Kalu also criticised the widespread use of US dollars in real estate and street transactions, calling it a symptom of Nigeria’s weak currency controls and a threat to economic sovereignty.

According to him, the government must outlaw street-level use of foreign currencies and emulate countries like South Africa, India, and the UK which tightly regulate currency exchange.

“The use of dollar bills on the street should stop. Landlords and estate agents using dollars as exchange should not happen in Nigeria. If we want to survive, we must take control of our currency, he charged.

While acknowledging that Nigerians are suffering and many reforms are yet to yield tangible benefits, Kalu argued that President Tinubu’s economic policies are on the right path, just as he cited improvements in macroeconomic indicators such as exchange rate stability and industrial capacity utilization, but admitted the effects are yet to reach the average Nigerian.

He said, “The macro side is coming up, but Nigerians in the lower area are still suffering. These changes are still trickling down; it’s going to take another one to two years.”

Kalu urged Nigerians to give the administration more time, citing historical reform examples such as Singapore under Lee Kuan Yew, while emphasising the need for unity, economic patriotism, and depoliticisation of national development, adding, “We are all friends, Tinubu, Atiku, Amaechi, we were all governors together. Let’s come together and think about the man on the street.”

