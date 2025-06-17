Sabalenka apologises to Gauff for ‘unprofessional’ French Open comments

Belarus’s Aryna Sabalenka

World number one Aryna Sabalenka apologised on Tuesday for statements she made after losing the French Open final to Coco Gauff earlier in June.

Sabalenka lost to Gauff in three sets at Roland-Garros, with the American coming back from a set down to win her first French Open title.

Speaking with reporters after the loss, the 27-year-old said the match was “the worst final I’ve ever played”.

“I don’t think she won the match because she played incredibly well, but because I made all those mistakes.”

In an interview with Eurosport broadcast on Tuesday ahead of this week’s WTA tournament in Berlin, the Belarusian said the comments were “simply completely unprofessional of me.”

“I let my emotions guide me. I absolutely regret what I said back then,” she added.

Sabalenka is the number one seed in the German capital and could face second seed Gauff again in the final.

AFP