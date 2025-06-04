Russia vs Nigeria: date, time and where to watch Super Eagles friendly

Super Eagles

The senior national teams of Nigeria and Russia are set to make history on Friday as they face off for the first time in a senior international fixture at the iconic Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.

Anticipation is high for what promises to be a compelling encounter between two sides riding waves of recent success.

In the wake of their suspension from UEFA competitions in April 2023, Russia has turned to international friendlies—particularly against African and Asian opponents—to maintain their global football presence.

The strategy has yielded strong results, with the team delivering commanding 5–0 victories over Zambia and Grenada in their most recent outings.

Much of Russia’s recent form has been driven by standout performances from Anton Miranchuk and Tamerlan Musaev.

Head coach Valeri Karpin continues to use these fixtures to fine-tune his squad, viewing them as vital opportunities in the team’s broader rebuilding process.

Nigeria vs Russia Preview: Super Eagles Flying High

Nigeria’s Super Eagles arrive in Moscow with momentum and confidence. The team recently edged out long-time rivals Ghana 2–1 and secured the Unity Cup title with a dramatic 5–4 penalty shootout win over Jamaica, following a 2–2 draw in regular time.

Although the star duo of Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman will be absent, Nigeria’s squad remains packed with talent. Coach Karpin has acknowledged the depth of the Nigerian side, warning that the Super Eagles remain a formidable opponent even without their marquee players.

When and Where to Watch

The match kicks off at 8 PM Nigerian time on Friday, June 6, 2025, at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow—famously the venue for the 2018 FIFA World Cup final.

Fans can catch the action live on Match TV, Afrosport, and NFF TV.

