Roads: Works Ministry trains engineers to boost safety, efficiency

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The Federal Ministry of Works has commenced a three-day zonal capacity-building training for engineers, technologists, and technicians from the North Central zone, aimed at enhancing project delivery, safety, and efficiency in infrastructure development.

Held at the Pavement Evaluation Unit in Sheda, Kwali Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, the programme is part of a broader strategy approved by the Minister of Works to upskill technical personnel and address the emerging gaps within the engineering workforce.

According to a statement signed by the ministry’s Director of Press and Public Relations, Mohammed Ahmed, the training focuses on modern infrastructure delivery demands and is designed to enhance technical skills through intensive knowledge-sharing sessions.

In his keynote address, the Permanent Secretary, Engr. Olufunsho Adebiyi (FNSE), noted that the programme became necessary following the recent retirement of a significant number of senior engineers, with more retirements expected soon.

“The zonal approach enables efficient resource use while encouraging widespread participation across the federation,” Adebiyi said. He stressed that the training will refresh core competencies in highway and bridge design, project and contract management, and quality assurance.

Highlighting the importance of rotational field experience, Adebiyi warned that long-term posting to a single location limits growth, urging departmental flexibility to broaden technical exposure. He also revealed that the Ministry has conducted a personnel audit and submitted it to the Head of the Civil Service for consideration as part of plans to close recruitment gaps.

He encouraged younger professionals to embrace self-development and uphold competence as the cornerstone of employability in today’s results-driven civil service, while also reiterating the Ministry’s zero tolerance for misconduct.

The technical sessions featured lectures from top engineers. Engr. Olufemi Oyekanmi presented a paper on “Effective Supervision of Federal Highway Projects,” where he called for increased manpower to handle the rising number of national infrastructure projects.

Another session, “Effective Communication Skills” by Engr. C. Shausu, emphasized the role of communication in project coordination, while Engr. A.A. Adebiyi’s presentation on “Ensuring Safety on Project Sites” stressed strict adherence to safety protocols to safeguard lives and infrastructure.

Director of Highways, Planning and Development, Engr. David Yiltong Dechi, described the training as a clear demonstration of the Ministry’s dedication to professional development and improved technical performance. He urged participants to approach their duties with renewed patriotism and diligence.

Participants praised the programme as enlightening and transformative, citing the exposure to industry best practices and actionable insights for improved project execution.

In his closing remarks, Engr. Adebiyi reminded the attendees that the programme was more than an academic exercise—it was a professional call to action.

“Let this engagement reset our priorities and rekindle our pride as engineers. We must rise above complacency—we must deliver,” he charged.

This initiative is part of a wider national effort to bolster technical capacity, maintain professional standards, and ensure the Ministry remains a leader in sustainable infrastructure development across Nigeria.