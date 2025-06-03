Road construction: Wike pledges full compensation for residents of Guzape, Kpaduma

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) will ensure that residents of Guzape and Kpaduma communities affected by road construction in the area are duly compensated without delay.

The Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, made the pledge during a meeting with the traditional rulers and representatives of Kpaduma and Guzape communities in Abuja on Monday, over the road project.

He explained that the meeting was to address concerns over the delay in relocation of affected villagers living on the road corridor.

The minister expressed concerns over the continued presence of the residents on the road corridor marked for construction to ease traffic and boost connectivity within the FCT.

He assured the traditional leaders and community members of the government’s commitment to ensure justice and fairness to everyone affected.

He promised that every affected individual would be duly compensated, adding that a Right of Occupancy for new resettlement areas would be provided without delay.

Wike directed the Director of Resettlement to evaluate what it would cost to resettle the affected residents.

He pointed out that the compensation rate was too meagre and asked the director to increase it by 100 per cent.

“Increase their rate. If they are supposed to get N50, give them N100.

“We are not here to displace anyone unjustly. This is about building a better Abuja for all.

“We will ensure your people are properly compensated and given legal documents for their new homes,” he said.

He, however, clarified that compensation would be paid for only structures along the road corridor and not the entire community.

The minister emphasised the critical importance of the road project to the overall development plan of the capital city.

He acknowledged the deep-rooted attachment the communities have to their ancestral lands and appealed for their understanding.

According to him, government’s development efforts must sometimes involve difficult decisions.

Responding, the traditional leaders, led by Sa’peyi of Garki, Alhaji Usman Nga-Kupi, commended Wike for his transparency and the willingness to engage them directly.

Nga-Kupi acknowledged the benefits the road project would bring to the area, and pledged their resolve to cooperate and support the resettlement process.

“We are grateful for the minister’s assurance and the respect shown to our people.

“We will support this effort in the interest of peace and progress”, the traditional leader said.