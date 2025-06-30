Rivers: Reinstate Fubara, lawmakers to cement peace, NYCN urges Tinubu

Siminalayi Fubara

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has called on President Bola Tinubu to facilitate the full reinstatement of Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara and lawmakers affected by the recent political crisis, describing the move as crucial for sustaining peace and democratic stability in the oil-rich state.

In a statement signed by Ambassador Sukubo Sara-Igbe Sukubo, NYCN President and Secretary of the Board of Trustees, the Council commended President Tinubu for his timely intervention in reconciling Governor Fubara with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

The NYCN described the reconciliation as a “new dawn” for Rivers State and a testament to Tinubu’s leadership and commitment to national unity and conflict resolution.

“This achievement is not just a victory for conflict resolution but a landmark testimony of President Tinubu’s rare leadership acumen and unwavering commitment to national unity, good governance, and democratic stability,” the statement read.

Highlighting Rivers State’s economic significance due to its oil and gas wealth, the Council warned that continued political instability in the state would negatively impact national development.

“The intervention of Mr. President has not only saved Rivers State from descending into political chaos but has placed the state back on the pedestal of development, inclusion, and responsible governance,” the NYCN noted.

The Council urged political stakeholders in the state to embrace peace, unity, and dialogue, and called on the federal government to support the reinstatement of the affected lawmakers to ensure legislative stability.

“We call on President Tinubu to facilitate the full reinstatement of Sir Siminalayi Fubara as the Executive Governor of Rivers State. This gesture will serve as a symbol of reconciliation and healing, allowing the Governor to continue his mandate and deliver on promises made to the people,” the NYCN stated.

Describing the peace accord as a teachable moment for political actors and Nigerian youth, the Council emphasized dialogue and mutual respect as key tools for conflict resolution.

“Peace is not a weakness but a strength. It is the foundation upon which progress, innovation, and prosperity are built,” the statement added.

The NYCN reaffirmed its commitment to working with federal and state governments to promote peaceful engagement and strengthen conflict resolution mechanisms across the country.

“Youths are not just the leaders of tomorrow; we are the builders of today. We must take the responsibility of ensuring that our voices promote unity rather than division, solutions rather than crisis, and progress rather than stagnation,” it concluded.