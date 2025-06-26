Rivers monarch condemns planned resumption of oil exploration in Ogoni

*Insists Govt Must Address Key Environmental Issues First

By Daniel Abia

P/Harcourt: More condemnations have continued to trail the federal government’s planned oil exploration resumption in Ogoni without addressing decades of environmental degradation in the area.

Throwing his weight behind the call for the government’s restraint in this regard, Chief Anthony Waadah, the Gbenemene Legbo Kingdom and President, Association of Ogoni Business Owners in the United States, said that while the Ogonis are not against oil resumption in the area, proper attention must be given to the environment.

In a statement on Thursday made available to Vanguard, Chief Waadah expressed disappointment at the government’s approach, which he said disregards the voices and concerns of the Ogoni people.

“How can the President consider resuming oil exploration in Ogoniland without addressing the decades of environmental degradation, pollution, and lack of development that have plagued our land?”

He emphasised the need for the government to prioritise the well-being of the Ogoni people over the interests of oil companies.

According to the Monarch, the planned meeting between President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and select individuals representing the Ogoni people has sparked widespread criticism, with Waadah faulting the previous peace dialogue and reconciliation committee for exacerbating the Ogoni issues rather than resolving them.

“We fault the previous peace dialogue and reconciliation committee for exacerbating the Ogoni issues rather than resolving them.”

Waadah stated that the committee’s failure to address critical concerns, such as the exoneration of Ken Saro-Wiwa and the contributions of the federal government to the Ogoni cleanup.

“Their failure to address these issues has been a significant setback for the Ogoni people,” he added.

He said that the Ogoni people have suffered enough and that it is unacceptable for the government to prioritise the interests of oil companies over the well-being of the people.

“The Ogoni people have been patient for far too long, waiting for justice and remediation,” he said. “Instead of rushing into oil resumption, the government should prioritise the health, safety, and well-being of the Ogoni people.”

He called on the government to address the root causes of the Ogoni people’s problems, rather than just treating the symptoms. “This requires a comprehensive approach that addresses the environmental degradation, pollution, and lack of development that have plagued our land,” he stressed.

The Ogoni community has been fighting for justice and environmental accountability for decades, and Waadah’s statement has reignited the call for action. The community demands a comprehensive cleanup and remediation of the polluted environment, compensation for past damages and suffering, and development of infrastructure and social amenities. “We insist on a proper Memorandum of Understanding that prioritizes the needs and aspirations of the Ogoni people, not selfish politicians who disregard our plight,” Waadah declared.

“The Memorandum should include comprehensive cleanup and remediation of all polluted areas, compensation for past damages and suffering, development of infrastructure and social amenities, and protection of the rights and interests of the Ogoni people.

The government’s plan to resume oil exploration in Ogoniland has sparked widespread protests and criticisms, with many calling for the government to prioritize the needs and aspirations of the Ogoni people.

“Those clamoring for oil resumption in Ogoniland are, in our view, enemies of the Ogoni people,” Waadah stated, emphasizing that their interests are more aligned with personal gain than the welfare of the Ogoni community.

“They are more concerned with lining their pockets than with the welfare of our people,”, adding that “the Ogoni people will not be silent or intimidated; they will continue to advocate tirelessly for their rights and dignity, and they will not rest until justice is served”, he assured