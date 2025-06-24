Rivers crisis: Hoodlums kill policeman, vigilante in Ahoada

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT: A policeman and a vigilante member have been killed in Ahoada community, Ahoada East Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The two persons were reportedly killed at the gate of Ahoada-East LGA following an attack by bandits on Monday night.

It was gathered that the victims were among the security mobilisation at the gate of the LGA secretariat to provide security following the crisis that emanated in the council.

Last week, the Administrator, Mr. Goodluck Iheanachor, appointed to man the LGA by the Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok Ete Ibas (rtd) was brutalised and forced to resign his appointment.

The police claimed that the Chief Security Officer of the LGA and the Chief of Staff to the Administrator were behind the act and invited the duo for questioning.

Iheanachor’s kinsmen subsequently vowed to avenge the assault.

However, Monday night, hoodlums attacked the security formation at the entrance gate to the LGA secretariat and killed the policeman and vigilante member.

It was learned that the gunmen, who came on motorcycles, had made attempts to infiltrate the council secretariat when the security operatives stationed at the council shot to repel the invading hoodlums, resulting in crossfire.

Confirming the development, Emeni Ibe, President of Orashi National Congress, ONC, said the incident occurred between 8-9 pm, and that two victims died in the during the exchange of bullet.

Ibe said that business owners hurriedly closed down their businesses and fled for safety as gunshots raged.

Ibe, however, called on youth of the LGA to drop their arms and give peace a chance. He also asked security operatives to come to their aid.