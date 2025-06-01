‘Ritualist:’ Gov. Mbah relocates rescued girl to Enugu, awards her university scholarship

The Enugu State Government has relocated Miss Ukamaka Okonkwo—the girl rescued from the dungeon of alleged ritualist and kidnapper, Obi Levi Obieze, in Ndiagu Umumba, Ezeagu LGA—to a government facility in Enugu for therapy and rehabilitation.

The Commissioner for Children, Gender Affairs, and Social Development, Mrs. Ngozi Enih, disclosed this on Sunday, stating that the move was directed by Governor Peter Mbah, given the trauma the young girl had endured.

According to Mrs. Enih, the governor also awarded Miss Okonkwo a scholarship that will sponsor her education from her current class through to the university.

“We travelled to Ndiagu Umumba, Ezeagu LGA, today on the governor’s directive to meet with Ukamaka’s parents and bring her to Enugu for therapy and full rehabilitation,” she said. “You can only imagine the level of trauma this young girl has been through.”

She added that the Ministry of Children, Gender Affairs, and Social Development will provide the necessary counseling and therapy before Ukamaka is reintegrated into society.

“The Governor has graciously awarded her a scholarship that will see her through her university education. This is a way to reassure her and her parents that they are not alone, and to help restore hope and joy in their lives. The government wants to ensure that she fulfills her destiny—she is indeed a destined child,” Enih emphasized.

In addition, a government delegation visited Mr. Theophilus Ezih and Mrs. Chinenye Ezih, parents of the late Chimaobi Ezih, at Agba Umana in Ezeagu LGA, to commiserate with them over the tragic loss of their son.

“We share in their grief,” she said.

Mrs. Enih also noted that the identity of a pregnant woman found dead in the same dungeon remains unknown. Efforts are ongoing to identify her and notify her relatives. She assured that the government and security agencies are working diligently to bring all perpetrators to justice.

“This administration has zero tolerance for crime. The property linked to these heinous acts has already been demolished in accordance with Enugu State law,” she said. “Security agencies are collaborating with the government to track down and apprehend the suspects still at large. Justice must prevail to bring peace to the souls of the deceased and rid our society of such evil.”

Other members of the government delegation included the Deputy Chairman of Ezeagu Local Government Council, Hon. Nkiru Ugwuagu, and the Head of the Child Department at the Ministry, Mrs. Clementina Ogbu.