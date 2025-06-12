Rhodes-Vivour slams Tinubu over ‘hasty commissioning of Lagos-Calabar coaster road’

Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour

The 2023 Governorship Candidate of Labour Party, LP, in Lagos State, Mr. Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, has faulted President Bola Tinubu over what he described as the hasty commissioning of the coastal road that is barely 5 per cent done.

The Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road is a 700-kilometre project that is expected to take off from Lagos Island to Calabar.

Mr. Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, in a statement via his X handle on Thursday, said it is not possible to commission a project that is less than 5 per cent and still gloat over it as having done anything spectacular.

He said: “Not only is it shameful to roll out the drums to commission less than 5% of a project, they still had to lie and spew propaganda on the so-called 30km.

“This is the same way the minister of finance went abroad to reel out fake data only to be checkmated by data from the CBN days after. So embarrassing.

“While insecurity is on the rise, they are shamelessly promoting the ‘genius’ of the NSA.

“The harsh truth is that a party fixated on politics and propaganda cannot govern effectively. That is why Nigerians are much poorer today than they were less than a decade ago,” he said.