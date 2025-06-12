Rhodes-Vivour slams Tinubu over hasty commissioning of Lagos-Calabar Coastal road

Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour

By Dapo Akerefon

The 2023 Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate in Lagos State, Mr. Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, has criticized President Bola Tinubu over what he described as the premature commissioning of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road, a project he claims is less than 5 percent complete.

The coastal highway, a 700-kilometre project expected to stretch from Lagos Island to Calabar, was recently commissioned amid fanfare. However, Rhodes-Vivour took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle on Thursday to express dismay at what he termed a “shameful” political display.

“Not only is it shameful to roll out the drums to commission less than 5% of a project, they still had to lie and spew propaganda about the so-called 30km,” he stated.

Rhodes-Vivour likened the commissioning ceremony to previous instances of misinformation from government officials.

“This is the same way the Minister of Finance went abroad to reel out fake data, only to be checkmated by data from the CBN days later. So embarrassing,” he added.

He further criticized the government’s handling of rising insecurity and its praise of the National Security Adviser, calling it misplaced.

“While insecurity is on the rise, they are shamelessly promoting the ‘genius’ of the NSA,” he said.

Rhodes-Vivour concluded by accusing the ruling party of being more focused on politics and propaganda than governance, asserting that:

“A party fixated on politics and propaganda cannot govern effectively. That is why Nigerians are much poorer today than they were less than a decade ago.”