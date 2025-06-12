Restrict ‘Oro festival’ to night, Ikorodu residents plead

Some residents of Ikorodu, a suburb area of Lagos State, have called on the state government to restrict the ”Oro festival” to midnight.

They expressed concerns that the festival hinders free movement and commercial activities in the daytime.

The residents, who spoke in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday, raised concerns that the cultural practice infringed on the rights of residents, especially women.

Oro festival is an annual traditional festival celebrated in Yoruba communities only by male descendants, who are paternal natives to the specific locations where the event is taking place.

During the festival, females and non-natives are directed to stay indoors as tradition forbids females to see Oro, with death being the penalty for such a violation.

NAN reports that the ‘Liwe Oro festival’ takes place in Ikorodu Town today.

A septuagenarian, Mrs Bukunmi Taiwo, emphasised that dialogue and community engagement were required to ensure that the festival benefitted all residents without causing undue hardship or restrictions.

“The world is changing. Our beliefs and practices must also adjust to fit into the changes, so that we can develop cohesion.

“Many people are struggling to survive because of the economic situation of the country. Many are petty traders, who rely on their daily trading activities to feed their families.

“The imposition of curfew during the Oro festival places a huge burden on many families. I have lived in Ikorodu for over 40 years and witnessed the pain and struggle of families for sustenance during the festival.

“I appeal that the Oro adherents consider restricting their activities to midnight, so that residents can move freely to perform their daily activities.

“We prayed for peace and development of Ikorodu Town, now that we are witnessing it, we should promote it,” she said.

Obinna Nweze, a trader at Ladega market, criticised the constant shutting of markets in the town.

“It is becoming frustrating to live and trade in Ikorodu. This year, the market has been shut more than five times, twice for Oro festival; Kabiyesi celebration; Iya Oloja programme or because someone died.

“You dare not open your store because miscreants may take advantage to harass and loot shops.

“Seriously, this is not helping the economic and emotional state of many people. We are struggling to survive,” he said.

Similarly, Mr Mustafa Mohammed, a legal practitioner, noted that the constitution was the grundnorm, stressing that it should supersede every other law or norm in the society.

“We are all entitled to human rights as enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. These include the right to live and move freely.

“However, it is unacceptable that women and girls in Ikorodu still face discrimination based on their gender.

“The government must intervene to ensure that no cultural or religious practices infringe on the rights of residents to move freely and earn a living,” he said.

A gender advocate, Mrs Cecilia Oluwadarasinmi, noted that women constituted a huge population in the state and Nigeria, with over 85 per cent in the informal economy.

“Although, the Oro festival coincides with the June 12 celebration, which is a public holiday nationwide, the contention is the curfew imposed by the festival on residents, especially, women and girls.

“Remember that the last Magbo Oro festival held last month in the town was on May 27, Children’s Day, denying many children, especially girls, the opportunity and joy of celebrating publicly.

“We understand the need to preserve and celebrate our culture, however, it should be done such that it doesn’t affect the larger population,” Oluwadarasinmi said.

She emphasised that this was critical to strengthen cohesion, economic empowerment, advance sustainable development and reduce gender stereotypes.

NAN reports that the annual Oro festival is held twice in Ikorodu Town in May and June, with neighbouring communities such as Igbogbo, Imota, and Agbowa holding theirs in separate months.

The Oro festival remains an important cultural tradition for many Yoruba communities. Its faithful say it is usually observed to maintain peace, blessings and cleanse society of evil.