Resist selling critical areas of Ibadan to foreigners, Prof Sanni warns

By Laolu Elijah, Ibadan

The President, (Anglophone) West Africa Association of Food Science and Technology, Professor Lateef Oladimeji Sanni has warned indigenes of Ibadan to resist unnecessary sale of critical areas of the city to foreigners saying it portends danger.

He said this at the maiden edition of Chief Kola Daisi Annual lecture organised by Ibadan Foundation which held at Ibadan Civic Centre, Idi-Ape, Ibadan.

Professor Sanni who spoke on the topic, “Emergence of Modern Ibadanland”, noted at the event that “individuals are forcibly encroaching on land or property belonging to others or double-dealing in sales of land without the consent of the whole family members. Some are even releasing all including documents to foreigners, which have implications. Thank God, His Excellency announced criminalization of this act. However, we must resist unnecessary sales of critical areas of Ibadanland”.

He added that to advance Ibadan’s development, they must focus on sustainable urban planning, infrastructure improvement, economic diversification and community engagement while also addressing challenges like flood risk and environmental sustainability.

Advising people especially the youths to return the city to its glorious past, he stressed that the aged people have passed on the torch of advancement to the coming generations urging the youths to take up the development of the city from where the old people stopped.

He underscored the importance of the circular road noting that the project aims to create a 110-kilometre road that encircles the city providing easy access to all its major districts. He then called on all indigenes of the city to prioritize various developmental projects that will enhance the beauty of the city.

Earlier, the President of the foundation, Alhaji Tunji Afunlehin, in his welcome address, highlighted how scholarship and bursary awards to indigent students started.

Corroborating his claims, the Chairman of the occasion, Alhaji Ayoku Liadi reiterated that scholarships had been given to scores of indigent students in the universities, Polytechnics and other institutions.