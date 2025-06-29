Research Institute produces Africa’s first Zinc-Biofortified rice seeds

…Hands Over FARO 71 & 72 to HarvestPlus

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

ABUJA — The National Cereals Research Institute (NCRI), Badeggi, has achieved a major milestone by producing Africa’s first early generation zinc-biofortified rice seeds, FARO 71 and FARO 72, and officially handing them over to HarvestPlus.

The breakthrough follows a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed earlier this year between NCRI and HarvestPlus for the production of 15 metric tonnes of breeder and foundation seeds of FARO 71 and 72 — the continent’s first zinc-biofortified rice varieties.

In a statement issued by the institute’s Public Relations Officer, Mohammed Mohammed, the handover ceremony took place at the NCRI headquarters in Badeggi, Niger State, and was attended by key stakeholders and dignitaries committed to agricultural innovation and nutrition security.

Leading the event was the Executive Director of NCRI, Dr. Mohammed Ndagi Ishaq, who was joined by Dr. Yusuf Fu’ad, Country Manager of HarvestPlus; Mr. Mohammed Abdullahi, Coordinator of the Muhammadu Buhari Entrepreneurship Development Centre, Minna; Dr. Usman Aliyu, Director of Agricultural Engineering at NCRI; and Dr. Muhammad Liman Muhammad, Head of the Breeding Unit at NCRI.

In his address, Dr. Ishaq hailed the development as a “giant leap” for Nigeria and Africa, noting that FARO 71 and FARO 72 are the first zinc-biofortified rice varieties to be developed and released on the continent.

“This milestone underscores NCRI’s dedication to research-driven solutions that tackle pressing national issues, especially in food and nutrition security,” he said, commending the institute’s breeding team for their relentless effort.

Also speaking, Dr. Yusuf Fu’ad of HarvestPlus praised NCRI for its scientific leadership, highlighting the vital role the zinc-rich rice varieties will play in combating malnutrition.

“Zinc is an essential micronutrient that enhances immunity and child development. Mainstreaming these varieties into national seed systems will provide far-reaching public health benefits,” Fu’ad said.

Zinc-biofortified FARO 71 and FARO 72 are the result of advanced agricultural research aimed at tackling micronutrient deficiencies through biofortification—a process of increasing the nutritional value of food crops through conventional breeding.

The statement described the successful handover as “a new era in African agriculture,” where research, innovation, and partnerships come together to develop crops that not only feed but also improve health.

NCRI reaffirmed its position at the forefront of sustainable agricultural development, pledging continued support for innovations that enhance the lives and livelihoods of Nigerians and communities across Africa.