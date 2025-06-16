Reps to convene legislative dialogue on national security architecture Monday

…Tinubu, Service Chiefs, lawmakers to attend

By Gift ChapiOdekina

Abuja -The House of Representatives’ Committee on Constitution Review will, today, convene a high-level Legislative Dialogue on National Security Architecture in collaboration with the Office of the National Security Adviser, ONSA.

Themed “Nigeria’s Peace and Security: The Constitutional Imperatives,” the dialogue will take place at the National Counter Terrorism Centre, Office of the National Security Adviser, Abuja.

House Spokesman, Akin Rotimi in a statement, yesterday, said the event is expected to bring together Nigeria’s top security brass, including: National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, Director-General of Department of State Service, DSS, Oluwatosin Ajayi, Director-General, National Intelligence Agency, Amb. Mohammed Mohammed.

Also expected in attendance would be legal and policy experts, civil society organisations, community leaders from frontier regions, and lawmakers.

The dialogue is part of the House’s strategic efforts to address Nigeria’s complex security challenges through constitutional reform, particularly through legislative instruments such as HB-617, a bill proposing the establishment of state police and a restructuring of the country’s law enforcement framework.

Deputy Speaker of the House and Chairman of the Constitution Review Committee, Mr Benjamin Kalu, will preside over the session, with goodwill messages expected from Speaker of the House, Mr. Abbas Tajudeen, and a keynote address by President Bola Tinubu, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.