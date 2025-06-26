Reps demand urgent probe into alleged ₦50bn corruption, asset stripping in Nigeria Police Force

…Lawmakers raise alarm over illegal barracks sales, contract fraud, and diversion of security funds

By Gift Chapi-Odekina, Abuja

The House of Representatives has called for an immediate and comprehensive investigation into the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) following explosive allegations of corruption, illegal asset sales, and contract fraud amounting to over ₦50 billion.

The resolution followed the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance during Thursday’s plenary, co-sponsored by Hon. Ibe Okwarra Osunwa, Hon. Mark Esset, and Hon. Jafaru Leko.

Raising the motion, Hon. Osunwa decried the “systemic rot” within the Police Force, warning that unchecked abuse of office, financial misconduct, and asset stripping pose a serious threat to Nigeria’s national security and public trust.

He cited investigative reports, including findings by Peoples Gazette, which alleged that the Police Procurement Department split a ₦6 billion uniform contract into 66 smaller deals to evade the Public Procurement Act, 2007.

Even more troubling, lawmakers said, was the reported illegal sale of strategic national assets—Garki Police Barracks (Abuja), Falomo Barracks (Lagos), and Bompai Barracks (Kano)—to private individuals linked to Exima Realty Ltd., without required approvals from the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), the Ministry of Police Affairs, or the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

“This is not just a breach of financial procedures, it is a direct sabotage of our national security architecture,” Hon. Esset said. “If barracks meant to house our security personnel are sold off without due process, where then lies our preparedness to fight crime?”

The lawmakers also accused the NPF of awarding tens of billions of naira in fraudulent contracts under the 2024 budget to companies such as Dexterity Development Ltd., KC Construction Ltd., and Strong Tower Infrastructure Development Ltd., without proper procurement vetting, BPP no-objection certificates, or ministerial approval.

Of equal concern is the alleged diversion of ₦2.9 billion earmarked for the Safe School Initiative to Vigiscope Ltd., a company reportedly lacking statutory certifications, including a mandatory NITDA certificate for ICT-related contracts.

The House further noted that over ₦50 billion was allegedly paid to unverified and unqualified companies—including PSGL Nigeria Ltd., SOLYD Nigeria Ltd., Toffy Ventures Ltd., Rush Rights Ltd., Value Exchange Ltd., and Radio Tactics Global Services—for the supply of arms, boots, gunboats, and forensic intelligence equipment that were never delivered.

“These revelations suggest a deeply rooted culture of impunity and deliberate sabotage of procurement and oversight mechanisms within the Police Force,” said Hon. Jafaru Leko.

In response, the House mandated its Committees on Public Accounts and Procurement to conduct an in-depth investigation into:

Alleged illegal sales of police assets

Violations of procurement laws

Diversion of funds

Contract fraud under the 2024 budget

The committees are expected to report back to the House within six weeks for further legislative action.