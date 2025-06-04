Representing Nigeria one of the best decisions of my career – Lookman

By Ayobami Okerinde

Super Eagles and Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman has revealed that switching allegiance from England to represent the Super Eagles is one of the best decisions of his career.

Lookman, who was born in England to Nigerian parents, enjoyed early success with England’s youth teams, featuring at the European U-19 Championships and winning the FIFA U-20 World Cup in 2017.

The reigning African Footballer of the Year, speaking during an interview with Arise TV, said, “Without doubt. It changed my career and my life. People know that. This is my home; this is my place, Nigeria. I am the son of the soil.”

The 27-year-old attributed his success to discipline, consistency, and unwavering dedication.

He said, “I think just self-belief and just working hard every day. I think if you work hard every single day, you get the confidence, and you grow in what you do. And you know that because you’re working hard every day, and one day you reap the benefits.

“Every single day I continue to try and work hard to try and be better. Whether that’s on or off the field. I just keep on keeping in that way, and that’s been helping me.”

Speaking on receiving a prestigious CAF award for his outstanding performances, Ademola Lookman reflected with a deep sense of pride and gratitude.

“It’s amazing. It’s a privilege to have this. I take it with real pride because I saw many great players and the likes of the big players in the world. This award, for me to be among them, is a blessing.”

“I’m bringing it back home now to Lagos. I went to Phase 2; I spent a lot of time there as a kid. That’s where I’m bringing it back to Lagos today. It’s a privilege to present it to the president.”

Despite his milestone achievements, Lookman emphasised that retirement is far from his thoughts, describing his career as a long journey with much more to accomplish.

“Retiring now, I’m being content. It’s not in my mind, not even anywhere in my thoughts. It’s a long, long journey, and there’s so much more to achieve,” he said. “For me, this is another part of my journey. It’s a long, long road,” he said.

Lookman recently returned to Lagos for a heartfelt homecoming, where he presented his CAF award to President Bola Tinubu and Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.