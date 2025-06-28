Renowned Kano business mogul, Aminu Dantata, dies at 94

By Bashir Bello

KANO — Renowned Kano-based business mogul and philanthropist, Aminu Dantata, has passed away at the age of 94.

It was gathered that the elder statesman died in the wee hours of Saturday in Abuja.

The Principal Private Secretary, PPS, to the deceased, Mustapha Junaid, confirmed the demise in a post on his Facebook handle.

Junaid wrote, “Innalillahi wa inna ilaihi rajiun. Innalillahi wa inna ilaihi rajiun. It is with heavy heart that I announce the passing of our beloved father Alhaji Aminu Alhassan Dantata. May Allah grant him Jannatul Firdaus and forgive his shortcomings.”

“The Janazah (funeral) details will be shared later insha Allah,” the post further read.