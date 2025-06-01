RCCG enjoys divine shield — Pastor Adeboye declares God’s special covering on church

By Olayinka Latona

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, has declared that RCCG operates under a divine shield — a supernatural covering that has preserved the church from calamities since its inception.

Speaking during the monthly thanksgiving service and special prayer for security and paramilitary personnel at the RCCG national headquarters in Ebute-Metta, Lagos, Pastor Adeboye shared miraculous accounts that point to what he described as the “peculiarity” of RCCG under God’s shadow.

Preaching on the topic “Shadow of the Almighty,” the revered cleric said, “I never preach church or denomination, but there is something peculiar about the Redeemed Christian Church of God. There is a shield over the RCCG — unseen but undeniably present.”

Adeboye recalled how a building in the United States, which hosts an RCCG house fellowship, was the only one spared in a row of 15 houses during a devastating flood. “House after house was flooded, but house number eight — the only one with a sign that read, ‘House Fellowship of RCCG holds here’ — remained untouched,” he said.

He also cited a fire incident in March at Otedola Bridge, Lagos, where a blaze razed multiple buildings but mysteriously spared an RCCG structure. “The buildings before and after were consumed, yet the RCCG building was left standing. That is not coincidence — that is divine covering,” Adeboye said as the church’s media team projected the image during his sermon.

He emphasized that although God’s protective presence may not always be visible, it is powerful and ever-present for those who abide in Him. “Your security is only assured in Him. Whether in peace or war, young or old, the Almighty casts a shadow of protection over His own,” he declared.

Pastor Adeboye also addressed the power of prayer over the nation, urging believers not to be discouraged by critics who question the efficacy of intercession. “Some say, ‘You’ve been praying and fasting — where is the result?’ I laugh. If we had not prayed, Nigeria would have been in a far worse state. Let’s not stop,” he said.

He added, “There is a God who rules in the affairs of men. If those praying would pause for just one week, the difference would be terrifying. Keep praying. God controls the hearts of kings.”

Earlier in the service, his wife, Pastor Folu Adeboye, led a passionate session of prayer for the peace and progress of Nigeria and those in leadership. “Let’s ask God to show our president mercy and give him peace, so that he may enjoy his time in office,” she prayed.

The thanksgiving service, which also honored security and paramilitary forces, highlighted RCCG’s ongoing commitment to spiritual intercession for Nigeria’s peace and divine protection for its people.