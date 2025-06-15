Rahman Jago is Making Crypto Look Good – Breet Signs the Influencer as its New Face

Breet, one of best platform to sell Bitcoin in Nigeria, is stepping into a new era of influence with the signing of Lagos socialite and fashion-forward influencer Rahman Jago as the platform’s new face.

This collaboration brings together two icons of the modern Nigerian lifestyle: Rahman Jago, a symbol of unapologetic self-expression, and Breet, a crypto app that simplifies wealth creation for everyday users.

Known for his bold sense of style, high-profile lifestyle, and powerful digital presence, Rahman Jago is admired by millions for being both trend-savvy and relatable. With this partnership, he’s extending his influence into the fintech space, showing young Nigerians that smart money moves can be stylish, simple, and safe.

Breet complements Rahman Jago, who values freedom. In crypto, Breet gives users the power of choice. The platform makes crypto simple to lower the barrier to entry and give people the tool to do what crypto is meant to be—usable, spendable, and easy.

For Breet, this is more than a celebrity partnership. It’s a lifestyle collaboration that aims to educate, inspire, and energise a new generation of financially conscious Nigerians.

“Rahman Jago speaks to both the ambition and authenticity of our audience,” said Vivan Mbene, COO at Breet. “He’s stylish, successful, and smart with money — and that’s the exact message we want to push out there.”

Expect exclusive interviews, lifestyle campaigns, and behind-the-scenes peeks into how Rahman uses Breet in his everyday life — because financial freedom is always in style.

About Breet:

Breet is a lifestyle-friendly crypto-to-crypto trading platform changing how Nigerians interact with digital currency. Focused on simplicity, speed, and trust, Breet lets users convert crypto to Naira without trading fees, long waits, or technical barriers. It’s the go-to app for smart Nigerians who want to handle crypto the easy way — securely and in style.

