Put your houses in order before 2027, Tinubu counsels opposition

ABUJA: In the wake of leadership crisis afflicting the various opposition parties in the country and claims that the Presidency was responsible for it because it intends to turn Nigeria into a one-party state, President Bola Tinubu on Friday charged the opposition to put their houses in order before the 2027 general election.

Noting that as president belonging to another political party, he could not mediate in their crisis, Tinubu again restated his Democracy Day pledge not to push for a one-party state.

The president gave the charge when he commissioned the newly constructed Left-Hand Service Carriageway of Outer Southern Expressway OSEX Stage II from Ring Road 1 Junction to Wasa Junction, also known as Apo-Wasa road.

Details later…