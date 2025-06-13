Coalition proponents not sure of making it to ballot – Wike

Wike

…. Defends N39b renovation cost, renaming of Conference Centre after Tinubu

By Omeiza Ajayi

In the wake of leadership crisis afflicting the various opposition parties in the country and claims that the Presidency was responsible for it because it intends to turn Nigeria into a one-party state, President Bola Tinubu on Friday charged the opposition to put their houses in order before the 2027 general election.

Noting that as president belonging to another political party, he could not obviously mediate in their crisis, Tinubu again restated his Democracy Day pledge to not push for a one-party state.

The president gave the charge when he commissioned the newly constructed Left-Hand Service Carriageway of Outer Southern Expressway OSEX Stage II from Ring Road 1 Junction to Wasa Junction also known as Apo – Wasa road.

At the event, FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, defended the decision of the Federal Capital Territory Administration FCTA to rename the newly renovated multi billion Naira Abuja International Conference Centre AICC after the president.

His defence followed reported criticisms by a television presenter, Dr Reuben Abati.

Wike said the president has done well for the nation’s capital to merit such honour, adding that the Administration did not inflate the cost of the renovation.

Built in 1991 at the cost of N240 million, the conference centre was rehabilitated with N39 billion.

Wike who attributed the increase to inflation, also explained that the 15-kilometre Left-Hand Service Carriageway of Outer Southern Expressway OSEX Stage II was awarded in 2017 at the cost of N6 billion but that in 2021, the cost was increased to N21 billion after variation.

One-Party State

Represented by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, the president urged the opposition to internally resolve their challenges before the next general election so that no one will accuse him of stifling the opposition.

“Like the president said, he does not want a one-party state for Nigeria. He is praying that the opposition will put their houses in order. Try and put all your houses together before the next election so that nobody will accuse anybody of trying to stifle the opposition. But if you expect me as a representative of the president, to leave my job as Senate President to come and chair over your troubles in order to put you together, I will not do that and that was why the president said he wants you to come together but if you cannot come together, he will not help you to come together.

“This is politics and you will never come together when you continue to tell lies on a daily basis.

Everything you criticize, nothing is good in your country. Was Nigeria like this in 1960? Was Abuja like this three years ago?”, Akpabio queried.

Urging Wike not to be distracted by those who see nothing good in all he is doing in the FCT, the president said the minister would be remembered more for his legacies.

“Remain focused on the country to deliver. Nobody will remember you for the way you answered your critics. They will remember you for the legacies that you are leaving on ground and we are seeing the legacy.

“You said people refuse to see what you are doing. They will never see because it is you. If they were the ones, they would have seen. But I can tell you that even the blind that walk through this Wasa road will know there is a change because their sticks will not touch the rocks that you have broken and they won’t enter into potholes”, he said.

The president added that the newly constructed Left-hand Service Carriageway of the Outer Southern Expressway OSEX Phase 2 is a very vital infrastructure which fully demonstrates his administration’s commitment to sustainable urban development, enhanced mobility and improved quality of life for the people of the territory and by extension to all Nigerians and visitors alike.

“The Outer Southern Expressway is Abuja’s key transport backbone. It connects the city centre to rapidly growing districts such as Apo, Lokogoma, Gudu, Wumba and Wasa.

“Over the years, completion growth and residential expansion have placed increased pressure on our road network. Today, with the commissioning of this left-hand service carriageway, we are addressing that challenge head-on”, he stated.

Unsure candidacy

Speaking earlier, Wike noted the inability of the proponents of the anti-Tinubu coalition to come up with a formidable platform, urging residents of the territory not to be swayed by politicians who are not sure of making it to the ballot in 2027.

He said; “Apo people, leaders who are here, you know, sometimes the way you behave, I don’t understand. You allow people to come and deceive you and tell you lies.

“People had made promises to you. Nobody has fulfilled the promise. Now, this man (Tinubu) came. He said, Apo people, don’t worry. I am going to do the road. He has done it.

“I am going to relocate you. He will relocate you. And, you are giving attention to those who you don’t know whether their names will be in the ballot or not. Up till now, they have not settled among themselves. Which of the coalition? Is it the left or the right? Coalition that was born and died the same day?, He said.

On the cost of renovating the conference centre and his decision to rename it after the president, Wike said; “People are criticizing the International Conference Centre. You know, there are people naturally, they don’t have good tastes. The only thing in that International Conference Centre that was not changed, is just the block work. Everything in that Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre, everything was changed. If you love this country, you cannot criticize that.

“It is not about ‘I wear only one shoe’, telling people lies. It is a lie. It is not about, ‘oh, I carry my bags by myself’. No. Nigeria, as a giant of Africa, must not only show that she is a giant, people must see what makes you to be giant of Africa. Nobody who loves this country will criticize that International Conference Centre.

“There is one television station, I don’t normally watch them but somehow, by spiritual directive, I had to turn on and I saw somebody, I don’t know his name. Normally I don’t like to know people’s names who don’t have anything to offer. He said, ‘oh, that they did not name the International Conference Centre after somebody who built it’.

“Nnamdi Azikwe Airport was not built by Nnamdi Azikwe. Moshood Abiola stadium was not built by Moshood Abiola.

“Oh, it was built for N240 million. Which year? 1991. What was the exchange rate in 1991 and compare the exchange rate now? You see, people will just sit down for the sake of criticizing. Look at the exchange rate, 1991 and 2025 and then compare.

“They renovated it for N39 billion. So what? We have taste. We want the best for the country and the President has given the best for the country”.

Apparently referring to a former presidential spokesman, Dr Reuben Abati, an Arise News presenter who is one of his greatest critics, Wike said; “If you did not do well to defend your boss when you had the opportunity, it is not our fault. You were there. They were hitting your boss left, right and centre. You couldn’t defend your boss. I am here. I will defend my boss and I have the capacity to defend my boss. If you want to die, I have a lot of land. I have land to give you where they will bury you. I am not afraid of that. After all, population is too high. So if you want to die, you die because you choose to die. Why would you not commend somebody who has done well? You are not happy that they named it after Mr President? Go and kill yourself. I have done it and I have no regrets at all. You say, oh, they gave it to the Senate President. If I don’t give it to the Senate President, it is you who is on television telling lies every day that we will give it to. A man who has been giving us support. If I give it to the Speaker it is a problem. When it is your own turn, don’t give.

“This is my own turn and the FCT Administration has done what it wants to do. You cannot direct me.

“Somebody said it is a misplaced priority. You that could not win an election. He is telling us misplaced priorities. If you had priorities, people would have voted for you now. It is not about social media. You say you will run an election. Wait. 2027 is here. We don’t need to kill ourselves. When the jungle matures, we will know”, he declared.

Noting that the new road has reduced travel time and eradicated economic losses, Wike said some of the new projects being commissioned were done using proceeds from ground rents.

“Those of us who are crying that Ground Rents and Ground Rents, see what Ground Rents has done. See Ground Rents. See what Ground Rents has done. Fifteen kilometers”, he said.

Thanking the president for his support, the minister said he and the Minister of State, Dr Mariya Mahmoud are not so much like by some persons because of the affection the president has done them.

“Mr President gave us the position to work with him. He did not just give us position, he has given us every support that is required to achieve this and that is why today we are the two ministers that are hardly not liked by many people. We are not being liked because of the support Mr President has given us. But it is not our fault. If you have a father, he chooses to like this one, why would you kill me that he likes us? Do something so that he will like you. So Mr President likes us. He has given us support. We will not disappoint him”, he declared.