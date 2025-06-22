Provide  early sex education to curb assaults on children – Educationist

An educationist, Mr Simon Fowowe, on Sunday urged parents to give sex education to their children early as a strategy to curb sexual assaults particularly in schools.

Fowowe, National President, Association of Nursery and Primary Education Instructors, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

He noted that the National Sexuality Education Curriculum introduced in Nigeria in 2002 encouraged parents to begin sex education at home to complement school efforts.

“Parents play a crucial role in giving early sex education to their children.

“This can help to prevent sexual assaults and promote healthy relationships.

“Begin discussing age-appropriate topics with your children from an early age, using opportunities such as bath time or bedtime to talk about body parts and boundaries,” he said.

He also said that strict implementation of laws such as the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act (VAPP), 2015, could significantly curb sexual assault by ensuring prosecution of suspects and punishment of those found guilty.

“As of 2023, only about 30 out of the 36 Nigerian states had domesticated the VAPP Act.

“ Full adoption would close legal loopholes across states,” he said.

Fowowe also talked about establishment of independent complaint mechanisms.

“Sexual harassment in tertiary institutions is often under-reported due to fear of victimisation.

“Institutions such as University of Lagos have set up Sexual Harassment Policy Committees to receive and act on reports confidentially,” he said.

He added that there should be sexual education and awareness campaigns.

The educationist appealed to governments to fund such awareness programmes, especially as regards consent and boundaries.

“This can foster a culture of respect.

“ UNESCO supports Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) which, studies show, reduces risky sexual behaviour by 30 to 50 per cent.

“Hotlines, anonymous reporting apps and CCTV (Close Circuit Television) camera can deter perpetrators and aid in investigations.

“Some Nigerian institutions now use platforms such as HelpLine.ng to provide anonymous support,” he said.

He urged parents to open communication channels with their children so they could tell them anything bothering them.

“According to UNICEF, children who discuss sensitive topics with their parents are less likely to be abused or exploited, as they are more informed and confident to report abuse.

“Use accurate and age-appropriate language.

“ Use correct anatomical terms and explain complex concepts in a way your child can understand,” he advised.