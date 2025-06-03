Protests in Enugu over discovery of live explosive on farmland

..Blames Nigerian Army Shooting Range

By Chinedu Adonu

The residents of Ochima in Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area, Enugu State, have staged peaceful protests following the recent discovery of a live explosive (bomb) in their farmland.

The community alleges that the explosive is a consequence of the Nigerian Army’s shooting exercises conducted at their location, specifically by the 82 Division, Enugu

The community expresses fears over their safety, citing previous incidents where bullets, bombs, and missiles from military exercises have caused injuries, death and property damage, adding that a resident named Gloria was killed in February 2022 when a bullet hit her during military activities.

They moved around with some placards that read: “Nigeria Army should leave Ochima community alone, Nigerian Army are killing our people with spraying of bullet/bomb/missile, government should come and rescue Ochima community from Nigerian Army”; among others.

The community reports having found live bombs twice, last year and again recently, which required intervention by the police and bomb disposal experts.

The residents appealed for government intervention, claiming that the military’s presence and activities have led to trauma, displacement, and disruption of farming and daily life.

The community previously protested in 2024 against the military encroachment and took legal action, with the case pending in court. They reported the discovery of bombs to the police, who responded by neutralizing the threats.

The Town Union President General, Mr. Gerald Okwesili Ubaka, voiced concerns about the danger posed by the military shooting range and called for intervention from government authorities.

‘’The reason why we are protesting is that we are in danger. The community cannot live comfortably again because every time bullets from Nigerian Army, 82 Division, Enugu shooting range fall in our land. We cannot farm or fetch water from our streams.

“In our community, different buildings have been affected by the bullets. Last year we discovered a bomb and this year again we discovered another bomb. So, in our land all the people and visitors are in danger and we are dying. Last time, bullet hit one Gloria on 8th February 2022 and she died”, he explained.

The PG added that on the discovery of the bomb, they reported to the Police Divisional headquarters at Ogbede in Igbo-Etiti local government area, that later contacted Police Anti Bomb Squad from Enugu that helped to neutralize it, adding that the detonation took place on 10th May, 2025.

Speaking to press, the Senior Special Adviser, SSA, on works in Igbo-Etiti local government area, Hon. Engr. Onyebuchi Otoboeze, acknowledged the community’s plight and commended the local government chairman for prompt action during recent bomb discoveries.

Also speaking, the Station Catechist, Holy Child Catholic church Ochima, Mr. Lawrence Igwe, appealed for government assistance to prevent further calamities.

The protesters are calling on the Nigerian Army to cease activities in their land. They are seeking intervention from government authorities to ensure their safety and restore peace.

All effort to get the reaction of Nigeria Army, 82 Division, Enugu proved abortive as the Deputy Director, Army Public Relation, DDAPR, Lt. Col. Jonah Unuakhalu refused to take call or reply the WhatsApp message sent to him.