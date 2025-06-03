Protests ground Lagos port operations over alleged extortion, military involvement in trucking

By Godwin Oritse

The Council of Maritime Truck Associations and Unions, COMTUA, on Monday, staged a protest to register their displeasure against the alleged resurgence of extortion along the Lagos port corridors.

COMTUA explained that the protest by its members was aimed at bringing the attention of relevant authorities to the menace and doing the needful.

The development led to partial disruption of cargo clearance activities at the Lagos ports.

Speaking to Vanguard, COMTUA President, Comrade Yinka Aroyewun, stressed that the protest was premised on extortion by state and non-state actors around the port corridors.

Aroyewun called for the urgent need to eradicate the e-Call Up system, otherwise known as ‘ETO’ and its operators, the Truck Transit Park, TTP, for double taxation, loss of jobs, priority to military and some private trucks, and other issues associated to it.

He said: “The continuous stay of Nigerian Port Authority, NPA security personnel beyond their port jurisdiction is the major cause of extortion.

“The government should ensure that laws and regulations are obeyed by ensuring that NPA personnel are deployed only within the premises of the ports.

“Truckers can not be compelled to pay for call-up through TTP, we are not a party to the agreement between NPA and TTP.

“The Nigerian Shipper’s Council, which is the economic regulator of the ports should act in such capacity by fixing charges and not NPA through TTP.”