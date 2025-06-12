Protesters on major roads in Oyo decry insecurity, economic hardship

Photo Credit: Fisayo Idowu

Laolu Elijah, Ibadan

PROTESTERS numbering over 100 yesterday marched through major streets in Ibadan, complaining about economic hardship and lack of genuine electoral reforms in the country.

Displaying placards with varying inscriptions, they marched from Mokola-Adamasingba-Dugbe and its environs, asking Federal and State Governments to empathise with the masses.

Some of the inscriptions read “End Hunger; We are dying of hunger, End insecurity; Reverse All International Monetary Fund/World Bank, Anti-Poor Policies; End Attacks On Democratic Rights For Genuine Electoral Reform.

While addressing the crowd at Mokola Roundabout, former Chairman of the University of Ibadan branch of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Professor Ademola Aremu, said, “We are saying attention should be given to the insecurity. We want people to be able to sleep and sleep well. We want people to travel and have peace of mind. We are saying the farmers should go back to their farms and be able to cultivate. This is what we want from our governments.”

Aremu, who is the Coordinator of Joint Action Front, JAF, later led the protesters to other parts of the city.

Security agents, including policemen and women,the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps, officers of the Department of State Security Services, followed the peaceful protesters in their vehicles while scores of policemen were also positioned at strategic points to ensure there is no breakdown of law.