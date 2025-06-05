Protest rocks Lilipond, Apapa Ports as truckers decry N400,000 extortion

By Godwin Oritse

Truck owners and drivers under the aegis of the Maritime Truck Drivers Association (MTDA) staged a protest on Tuesday against rising extortion and inefficiencies in port operations.

They also strongly opposed calls to scrap the electronic call-up system (ETO), warning that such a move could reverse recent gains in traffic management around the ports.

The peaceful protest began at the Lillypond Truck Park in Ijora and proceeded through the Apapa and Tin Can Island ports. The truckers highlighted growing concerns over alleged racketeering, multiple extortion checkpoints, and terminal delays, which they say have created severe financial and operational challenges for port users.

Protesters carried placards with messages such as “ETO Call-Up Is Working, Let TTP Be!”, “Eliminate Extortion Checkpoints in Apapa and Tin-Can Ports”, and “Call-Up Is Working, Improve Terminal Efficiency.” Others read “MTDA Supports ETO Call-Up Against Extortion Checkpoints” and “Remove Extortion Checkpoints and Give Us ETAG.”

They alleged that certain groups generate electronic call-up tickets and sell them unofficially at inflated rates ranging from ₦250,000 to ₦400,000. In addition, truck drivers reportedly pay between ₦5,000 and ₦20,000 at several checkpoints along port access roads.

To address these issues, the truckers demanded the introduction of Electronic Tags (ETAG) to streamline port access, eliminate multiple identities, and curb ticket racketeering. They also advocated for a truck scheduling system to ensure that only trucks released from authorized holding bays are allowed into the ports.

Chairman of the Lagos State Trucks and Cargo Operators Committee (LASTCOC), Lukeman Shittu, defended the ETO system, describing it as a necessary reform that has significantly improved traffic flow and reduced congestion. He argued that those pushing to revert to the old, unregulated access model were often beneficiaries of previous inefficiencies.

“People calling for a return to the old system are not representing the real stakeholders. Those were the ones benefiting from the disorder,” Shittu said.

While acknowledging some operational challenges, especially during terminal downtimes, Shittu stressed the importance of improving terminal efficiency to prevent backlog and ensure smooth truck movement.

Secretary General of the Association of Maritime Truck Owners (AMATO), Mohamed Sani Bala, also reaffirmed confidence in the ETO platform, crediting it for helping to decongest the Apapa and Tin Can Island logistics corridors. However, he expressed concern over the persistence of unofficial checkpoints, which he said were eroding truckers’ earnings.

“We appeal to the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) to reduce the number of extortion checkpoints along the port corridors,” Bala said. “Truckers are losing significant revenue due to these activities.”

He further recommended strict enforcement of the call-up system and enhanced terminal operations to fully realize the system’s benefits.

Also speaking, the Public Relations Officer of the MTDA, Afeez Alabi, cautioned against dismantling the digital call-up system, warning that a return to the chaotic, pre-ETO era would cripple port logistics and negate hard-won progress.

“Despite some challenges, the ETO system has brought order and transparency to port access,” Alabi noted. “It has drastically reduced congestion and exposed long-standing irregularities.”

Alabi added that while the original fee for accessing the ETO system was ₦10,250, a black market has emerged where slots are reportedly resold at inflated prices, highlighting the need for tighter oversight and reforms to curb corruption.