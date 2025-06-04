Protest in Osun over alleged Amotekun’s arrest, detention of community chiefs

We’re investigating them for crime – Amotekun

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Residents of the Itaapa community in Atakumosa-East Local Government Area of Osun State on Wednesday stormed the Amotekun command headquarters protesting alleged indiscriminate arrest and detention of leaders of the town.

The protesters bearing placards with inscriptions such as “Embarrassment, Amotekun De-robed our chiefs”, “Osun Amotekun has become a political tool”, Amotekun supporting criminals”, among, urged the Inspector General of Police to look into the situation.

Addressing newsmen at the protest scene, the leader of the protesters, Chief Olusegun Owoeye said the community has been deserted following the indiscriminate arrest and detention of residents by Amotekun operatives.

It is unfortunate that Amotekun subjected itself to the whims and caprices of criminals terrorising our community over time. It is on record that some criminals already arrested by the police and others on wanted list for terrorising the community have now turn around using the community through PDP leaders to hunt innocent residents of Itaapa.

After the terror acts of the said criminals, including Bode Itaapa in police custody, the community was advised to form a vigilante group by the police to watch over itself. Those under the said vigilante, having prevented criminals from extorting and harassing residents are now being arrested by the police. Ten community leaders are also in their custody for over five days now.

“We demand their release and called on the Inspector General of Police to order proper investigation into the present situation in the community”, he said.

Reacting, Osun Amotekun Corps Commandant Adekunle Omoyele, said those arrested by Amotekun were being investigated for criminal activities, adding that the corps has laid down procedure for arrest and investigation which it followed to the letter in the case at hand.

We arrested suspects with pump action riple, who claimed to be members of vigilante in the State. The people they mentioned during investigation were also arrested and being investigated. There is no need to drag politics into a pure criminal issues. We will conduct thorough investigation into the matter and ensure that Justice is dispensed in the case”, he said