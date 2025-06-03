Protest Erupts in Igando-Ikotun LCDA over alleged endorsement of Akinsanya for second term

By Nnamdi Ojiego

Hundreds of protesters on Monday gathered at the Lagos APC Secretariat in Ikeja, voicing strong opposition to the re-nomination of Hon. Lasisi Akinsanya for a second term as chairman of Igando-Ikotun LCDA.

Carrying placards and banners, the demonstrators expressed discontent with the alleged backing of Akinsanya by certain political figures, including former Interior Minister Rauf Aregbesola and party leader Enilolobo.

Speaking on behalf of the protesters, Comrade Olokodana Bukhari warned of potential electoral backlash in 2027 if the APC proceeds with Akinsanya’s candidacy.

“Hon. Akinsanya has not met the expectations of residents. His administration has been marked by underperformance, with the LCDA consistently ranking among the lowest in the state’s monthly development assessments,” Bukhari said.

He added that residents believe Akinsanya was not actively involved in APC’s campaign efforts in past elections, raising concerns about his loyalty and effectiveness.

Alhaji Mohammed Usman, who represented the Arewa community in the LCDA, said the protest was driven by a desire for progress and stability. “Our people want development, not stagnation,” he stated.

Similarly, Mrs. Dayo Aderinmola, a women leader in the community, urged the APC leadership to investigate the claims contained in a petition submitted to the party.

The protesters were later addressed by APC State Secretary, Dr. Adeola Jokomba, who assured them that their grievances would be reviewed. He urged them to remain peaceful and not allow their movement to be hijacked by non-members.

Dr. Jokomba also received the petition from the protesters and assured that Comrade Adebayo Ifedayo, who led the delegation, would be contacted before the end of the week.

Following the meeting, Comrade Olokodana expressed confidence that the party leadership would treat the concerns raised in the petition with the seriousness they deserve.