Prof Olanrewaju urges Issa Aremu to see re-appointment as opportunity to consolidate on his achievements

Director General, Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies (MINILS) Comrade Issa Aremu

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

The Director General National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies NILDS, Professor Abubakar Olanrewaju Sulaiman has urged the reappointed Director General Michael Imoudu, National Institute for Labour Studies, Ilorin ( MINILS), Comrade Issa Aremu,”to see his continuity in office as an opportunity to consolidate on his impressive performances in the areas of impactful Citizenship Engagements, re-engagement, Ministerial deliverables benchmark Which he exceeded in 2024 from 1,250 to over 3,000 participants trained in Ilorin campus.”

The NILDS DG said this in a congratulatory message issued on Monday by his Media Adviser Mohammad Abdulkadri made available to journalists in ilorin.

Professor Sulaiman also said in the statement that : “Aremu’s re-appointment as DG MINILS is a testament to his outstanding achievements that have placed the Institute in the National and International limelights as a high-performing outfit in Inclusive Training, Gender balance initiatives,Institutional linkages and improved programmes on entrepreneurship.

He further advised him to sustain his impressive Scorecards on Digital Literacy training and infrastructural renewal projects that berthed the construction of the Entrepreneurship Development Centre in 2022.

The former Minister of National Planning also harped on the need for him to continue on the trajectory of building on the record of 720 Youths trained in cinematography carpentry, tie and dye and to prioritise staff welfare in his continuous repositioning Journey of the institute towards attaining greater height through the instrumentality of Transformative leadership strides.