Pro-Tompolo group declares Tinubu Nigeria’s best president

…Pledges to mobilize 10 million votes for 2027

The PBAT Door-2-Door Movement, a socio-political support group for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has pledged to mobilize 10 million votes for his re-election bid in 2027.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja during activities marking Democracy Day, Comrade Sunday Adekanbi, the Protem National Coordinator of the movement, called on Nigerians to join the initiative to sustain national progress.

Adekanbi stated that within just two years, President Tinubu has positioned Nigeria as a global economic force and a symbol of democratic governance.

“In just two years, President Tinubu has demonstrated unparalleled vision, courage, and resolve, positioning Nigeria as a global economic powerhouse and a beacon of democratic governance,” Adekanbi said.

He further emphasized that the PBAT Door-2-Door Movement, under the leadership of its Grand Patron, High Chief (Dr.) Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, is fully committed to rallying national support for the President.

“Tompolo will lead a nationwide campaign to engage political stakeholders, traditional leaders, and citizens — ward by ward, street by street, and door by door — to ensure President Tinubu’s vision for a prosperous Nigeria is understood and embraced,” he added.

According to Adekanbi, Tompolo’s deep-rooted belief in the Renewed Hope Agenda stems from Tinubu’s track record of leadership as former Lagos State Governor and his ongoing achievements as President.

The group noted that Tompolo’s leadership in this campaign will help unify Nigerians, promote the administration’s transformative policies, and counter misinformation surrounding government reforms.

“Rooted in the belief that true change begins at the community level, the PBAT Door-2-Door Movement is committed to building a robust support network for President Tinubu’s leadership. We vow to mobilize 10 million votes for his re-election in 2027.”

The group urged all Nigerians to join the movement to sustain the momentum of progress and secure a brighter, more united, and globally respected Nigeria under President Tinubu.