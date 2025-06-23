Pro-Peter Obi group applies to join new coalition, ADA

John Alechenu

ABUJA: A pro-Peter Obi group, People’s Organic Movement (POM), has applied to join the Dr. Umar Ardo-led coalition in its bid to register a new political party-All Democratic Alliance (ADA).

In a letter dated June 22, 2025, which was signed by its National Chairman, Eliashib Ime-James,

The group said it was seeking to join the coalition because it shares the same values, vision and objectives for Nigeria’s growth.

However, the extent of the group’s ties to the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), in the 2023 election, Peter Obi is yet to be determined.

A response to Vanguard inquiries from the Obidient Movement, which is the umbrella body of all of Obi’s support groups, was still being awaited as at the time of filing this report.

The letter reads in part: “Dear Dr Umar Ardo,

“Re: Expression of Interest to Join the National Coalition Group and Merge into a New Political Party

“I hope this letter finds you well. On behalf of the People’s Organic Movement (POM), and sequel to your meeting with our national leadership, | write to express our interest in joining the National Coalition Group.

“We believe that our shared values and vision for the country’s future align with the coalition’s objectives, and we are excited about the prospect of working together.

“As you may be aware, POM has been actively engaged in promoting progressive ideals and advocating for policies that benefit the Nigerian people.

“Our membership is comprised of individuals from diverse backgrounds, united by a common commitment to social justice and economic development powered by intentional production, consumption, and institutionalized good governance.

“We are particularly interested in the National Coalition Group’s plans to form a new political party.

“We believe that this development presents an opportunity for like-minded individuals and groups to come together and build a strong, progressive political force that can effectively challenge the status quo and drive meaningful change in our country.

“By joining the National Coalition Group and forging a new political party, we hope to contribute our experience, expertise, and grassroots support to the coalition’s efforts.

“We are confident that our collective strength will enable us to build a more robust and inclusive political movement that can deliver on the aspirations of the Nigerian people.

“We would fike to request a meeting with your leadership to discuss the details of our potential membership and the plan to form a new political party. We are eager to explore how we can work together to achieve our shared goals and build a better future for Nigeria.

“Thank you for considering our expression of interest. We look forward to the opportunity to discuss this further.

“Sincerely,

“Citizen Eliashib Ime-James Convener/ National Chairman for: People’s Organic Movement (POM).”