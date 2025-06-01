Priscilla Ojo Mkambala opens up about love , marriage

By Ayo Onikoyi

Daughter of Nollywood star Iyabo Ojo, Priscilla Ojo Mkambala, has opened up about her journey to finding love and her marriage to Tanzanian music sensation Juma Jux.

Priscilla made this known in an interview with fashion entrepreneur, Kiki Osinbajo shared on Kiki’s YouTube Channel. She described her relationship with Juma Jux as pure, effortless, and deeply intentional, highlighting the overwhelming support they received from Nigerians.

“Nigerians are very supportive,” she said. “We just wanted to do something to have fun, and they could see the pureness in what we have. Everybody was just so positive — it was so good. It feels good to love right.”

When asked how she knew Juma Jux was the right person for her, Priscilla recalled a conversation with Pastor Ituah Ighodalo.