Priscilla Ojo: A Nigerian mega wedding in Tanzania

The grand finale of the wedding of Priscilla, daughter of Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, dubbed #JP2025, to Tanzanian singer, Juma Jux, and described in many quarters as a show of love, fashion, opulence and culture of two countries, just held in Tanzania. It was a Pan-African celebration, a cultural bridge between East and West Africa. The wedding seamlessly blended Tanzanian traditions with Nigerian, showing not only how love can cross borders, but also how culture can be preserved and shared in the process. From the attire and food to music and rituals, each element of the ceremonies told a story of unity, respect, and mutual admiration between two vibrant cultures. The wedding held over three months, with a Nikkah ceremony in Tanzania and continuing through receptions, a civil wedding, a vibrant traditional Yoruba wedding, a beachside white wedding in Lagos and the final reception in Tanzania. Alongside the festivities, Juma Jux released a stream of songs and an EP, using each moment to deepen his connection with fans across Africa, especially in Nigeria, where his following swelled significantly. The wedding was also an economic boost for the two countries. With events in both Tanzania and Nigeria, the celebrations reached local vendors, stylists, event planners, caterers, designers, photographers and content creators. For Nigeria, where weddings have long been more than personal milestones but platforms for economic empowerment, #JP2025 followed the same model. Tailors gained commissions. Cinematographers found new audiences.